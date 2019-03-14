Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Harlequins sign scrum-half on loan from Scarlets

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne made more than 100 appearances for Edinburgh before moving to Welsh side Scarlets in 2018

Harlequins have signed scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne on loan from Scarlets for the rest of the season.

The Scotland international, 25, has been brought in as cover for Charlie Mulchrone, who is out for the remainder of the campaign with a head injury.

Quins had signed Worcester's Luke Baldwin on loan for a month but with Mulchrone out for longer than expected, they required additional cover.

"Sam has the personality to fit in very quickly," said head coach Paul Gustard.