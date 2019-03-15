Cornell Du Preez: Worcester's Scotland forward returns from 'horrific' injury

Cornell Du Preez (right) was injured just five minutes into his debut against Wasps after a freak collision with Joe Launchbury's knee

Worcester Warriors back-row forward Cornell Du Preez has returned ahead of schedule from the "horrific" larynx injury he suffered in September.

The 27-year-old South Africa-born Scotland international was operated on twice following a freak collision with Wasps and England lock Joe Launchbury's knee, just five minutes into his debut.

But he has now been re-registered to play in the European Challenge Cup.

"It's great to have him back," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"Cornell is without doubt one of the toughest players I have ever coached.

"I am not surprised that he has made such a relatively quick recovery from what was an horrific injury."

It was initially feared that he would miss the remainder of this season. But after undergoing surgery at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he resumed fitness training in January and is now back in full training.

Six-times capped Du Preez, who arrived at Worcester on a two-year contract from Edinburgh last summer, linked up again with his former boss Solomons.

Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester at the time that the injury was accidental, saying "he was tackled perfectly legitimately".

Worcester, who are without a game this weekend, are coming up to the crux of their season.

They travel to relegation rivals Bristol Bears on 23 March, before meeting Harlequins in their European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Sixways the on 30 March (20:15 BST).