England v Scotland: McInally urges Scots to 'ignore history' at Twickenham

Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Captain Stuart McInally says history counts for nothing as Scotland look to end a 36-year wait for a victory over England at Twickenham.

Ravaged by injuries and on a three-match losing run in the Six Nations, the Scots are enormous underdogs in this year's Calcutta Cup.

But McInally says there is "no lack of belief" they can pull off a huge upset.

"It is a one-off game. That's the way we're looking at it," said the 28-year-old.

"The history speaks for itself in terms of our success there in the past.

"All that history goes out the window when it's 80 minutes, a green pitch and two teams."

McInally says victory over the same opponents at Murrayfield last year gives Gregor Townsend's side belief they can repeat the trick away from home.

"Obviously, we have the confidence that we can do it," added the Edinburgh hooker.

"We know we've done it in the last 12 months. But at the same time, history goes out the window.

"It's Scotland v England with the rivalry that has always been there. It is going to be an intense game and it will be about whoever plays the best rugby on the day.

"We take confidence from knowing we can beat them, but we're under no illusions about how hard it will be."