Blair Kinghorn: Scotland and Edinburgh full-back out for season following surgery

Kinghorn limped off in Scotland's Six Nations defeat by Wales

Scotland and Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn says his "season is over" following ankle surgery.

The 22-year-old limped off in Scotland's 18-11 loss to Wales in the Six Nations last Saturday.

He will miss Edinburgh's Champions Cup quarter-final with Munster on 30 March, and their push for the Pro14 play-offs.

"Surgery done and dusted. Frustrated my season is over, but now looking forward to supporting the lads," Kinghorn posted on social media.

Kinghorn scored a hat-trick in Scotland's opening Six Nations win over Italy last month while playing on the wing.

Dropped to the bench for the next match against Ireland, he came on to replace the injured Stuart Hogg at full-back, and started at 15 against France and Wales.

Kinghorn has scored six tries in 11 tests for Scotland.