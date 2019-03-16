Wales 25-7 Ireland: Wales win Six Nations Grand Slam

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Parkes try gives Wales crucial early lead

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Wales (16) 25 Try: Parkes Con: Anscombe Pens: Anscombe 6 Ireland (0) 7 Try: Lamour Con: Carty

Wales secured the Grand Slam with a stunning win over Ireland in Cardiff as they clinched their first Six Nations title since 2013.

Hadleigh Parkes went over after just 69 seconds and Gareth Anscombe clinically added another 20 points with the boot.

Wales were utterly dominant and led 25-0 when Jordan Larmour went over for a consolation try in the 82nd minute.

It is Wales' fourth Grand Slam of the Six Nations era, and third under Warren Gatland in his last championship.

Gatland, who leaves Wales after this year's World Cup, becomes the first coach to win three Grand Slams.

