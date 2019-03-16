England 80-0 Scotland: Red Roses win Grand Slam and regain Women's Six Nations

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: England thrash Scotland to seal Grand Slam

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland England (45) 80 Try: Beckett, Breach 2, Hunt, Smith, Cleall 2, Cokayne, Bern, Hunter, Scarratt, O'Donnell Cons: Daley-Mclean 8, Scarratt Scotland (0) 0

England ran in 12 tries as they crushed Scotland to seal a ninth Six Nations Grand Slam and regain the title.

They outclassed the Scots, scoring six times in the first 26 minutes before Amy Cokayne added a seventh first-half try in the 40th minute.

Another five tries came in the second half in front of a crowd of more than 13,000 at a drenched Twickenham.

The win gave the Red Roses a 10th Six Nations crown after losing the title to France last year.

England, the only full-time professional team in the Six Nations, were overwhelming favourites to earn the win they needed against bottom-of-the-table Scotland to complete the clean sweep.

They took the lead in the third minute with Sarah Beckett going over after Poppy Cleall had broken through the Scottish defence.

Jess Breach ran onto a kick from fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean, who also made eight conversions, for the second try three minutes later, before Natasha Hunt went over with a quickly-taken set piece in the 12th minute.

Breach scored her second shortly after, followed by scores for Kelly Smith, Cleall and Cokayne before half-time - the latter coming shortly after Scotland's captain Lisa Thomson was shown a yellow card for a knock on.

Cleall, Sarah Bern, captain Sarah Hunter, Emily Scarratt and Catherine O'Donnell all went over in the second half, with the final try coming despite Daley-Mclean being sin-binned in the 73rd minute.

England a cut above the rest

Jess Breach took her tally to nine tries in this year's Six Nations

Ever since England beat defending champions France 41-26 in the second week of this year's Six Nations, they looked likely to go on to win the title.

They have scored more than 50 points in each of the other four matches, with the victory over Scotland, their biggest of the campaign, taking their overall points total to 278.

The Red Roses scored 45 tries in total during the tournament, with nine of those going to impressive 21-year-old winger Breach.

England have now won 16 of their last 17 Tests, with their only defeat coming against France in Grenoble last year.

The win over Scotland followed the dramatic draw between the two nations in the men's competition. The attendance for the women's match was announced as 13,278, a record for a non-World Cup England home game.

England went four years without a title between 2013 and 2016 but their second Six Nations win in three years sees them clearly look the most likely team to challenge world champions New Zealand as the best side in the world.

It is their ninth Grand Slam in the tournament's current six-team format, and they also achieved the feat five times in its previous form as the Home Nations Championship.

Line-ups

England: McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Harrison, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Bern, P Cleall, A Scott, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter (c).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, S Brown, O'Donnell, Packer, Riley, Burford, E Scott.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Sergeant; Nelson, Maxwell; Kennedy, Skeldon, Forsyth, Wassell, Howat, Bonar, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Cockburn, Dougan, Muzambe, McCormack, Grieve, Martin, Evans.