Will Witty: Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs sign Newcastle Falcons lock

Will Witty represented England at under-19 and under-20 levels

Exeter Chiefs have signed Will Witty from Premiership rivals Newcastle on a two-year deal, with the lock moving to Sandy Park at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who first joined Newcastle's academy in 2013, has made 73 first-team appearances for the club.

He helped Newcastle reach the Premiership play-offs last season and said he has a "big job to do" to help them avoid relegation this season.

"It's going to be a new start for me and certainly a big test," Witty said.

"From the moment I joined the Falcons, they've been brilliant with me and they aided my development into the player I am now. However, the time is right for me to try a fresh challenge with the Chiefs."