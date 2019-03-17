Six Nations: 'We've put pride back in the badge', says Scotland's Darcy Graham

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: England 38-38 Scotland highlights

Two-try scorer Darcy Graham says Scotland "put pride back in the badge" in Saturday's fight-back against England.

The Scots were facing a humiliating Six Nations loss at Twickenham, trailing 31-0 to a rampant English side.

But incredibly, Graham scored two of six Scottish tries to put them 38-31 ahead in the dying minutes, only for George Ford to rescue England a draw.

"We had a good look at ourselves at half-time," Graham told BBC Scotland.

"We just said, 'let's see what we can get out this game'. We spoke about putting pride back into our badge because it was an embarrassing first half.

"I think we've shown that, we've put pride into that Scotland badge and it's just outstanding from the boys."

With three tries in his first two Scotland starts, Graham admits he can hardly believe how well he has adapted to the international game.

And with the Rugby World Cup in Japan coming later in the year, the Hawick man wants to ensure he remains in the thoughts of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

"I've always dreamed of playing for Scotland and I've had the dream start," said the Edinburgh wing.

"The World Cup is just round the corner. I got my opportunities through injuries in the Six Nations and I just wanted to take them with both hands and show Gregor what I can do."

'We were in a dark place'

Captain Stuart McInally, whose first-half try sparked the revival, said the players "were in a dark place" at half-time.

"We could have just gone into our shells and the score could really have got away from us," McInally told BBC Scotland.

"It's massive that we came down and had a big performance going into what's going to be a busy World Cup season for us.

"Some of our performances have been below par in this Six Nations so we wanted to come down and make a statement, make Scotland proud. Hopefully we did that."