Magnus Bradbury: England draw can help rid Scotland of away-day struggles

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: England 38-38 Scotland - watch all 11 tries

Magnus Bradbury thinks the epic Calcutta Cup draw with England at Twickenham can help rid Scotland of the away-day struggles that have dogged them throughout the Six Nations era.

The Scots have won just twice in 40 away to England, France, Ireland and Wales since 2000.

But Bradbury says the nature of the draw at Twickenham, rallying from 31-0 down, can be a watershed moment.

"We showed what we can do," the Edinburgh back-row said.

"We showed we can put one of the best teams in the world under huge amounts of pressure.

"When you sit back and wait to see what happens, that's when you end up 31 points down.

"What we need to do now is build a team to come to these grounds against these big teams and put our game out there first and foremost."

Bradbury scored the third of a stunning six-try blitz as the Scots roared back to lead 38-31 with just four minutes remaining before George Ford crossed four minutes beyond the 80 to deny the men in blue a first win at Twickenham since 1983.

"It's one of these ones you don't know how to take it," Bradbury said.

"Being 31-7 down at half-time, to come back to be in the lead with four minutes to go, that four minutes felt like a half hour.

"We're gutted not to get the win, but to come back from that deficit is a credit to the boys. It was a hell of a shift."

The unforgettable finale at Twickenham rounded off what has otherwise been a largely disappointing Six Nations campaign for Scotland.

Gregor Townsend's squad has been decimated by injuries to key players throughout the championship, but the head coach believes the resulting opportunities presented to young players, such as Bradbury, Darcy Graham and Jamie Ritchie, will see the squad emerge stronger with the World Cup in Japan on the horizon.

"We believe that, with everybody available, we'll be stronger," Townsend said.

"You never know what happens in the summer. It's likely we'll have less injuries than we have halfway through the season.

"It makes things more difficult selecting an initial squad for the World Cup and a final squad for the World Cup because there are players who have played really well for us in the last two or three weeks and they are going to be competing against players who have played really well for Scotland in the last two or three seasons.

"A lot will go down to how they train in the summer and how they play in the warm-up games."