Wales lead Six Nations Player of Championship shortlist

After their Grand Slam heroics, four Wales players make the shortlist for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Alun Wyn Jones is joined by backs Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes, with England wing Jonny May and back rower Tom Curry also making the shortlist selected by the media.

The public have until midday on Wednesday to vote.

The players will look to follow Jacob Stockdale who won in 2018.

Wales captain Jones won his third Grand Slam, Adams scored crucial tries against Italy, England and Scotland, while Williams' assured performance against England was rewarded with a man of the match accolade.

Outstanding in defence, Parkes was man of the match against Scotland and made a telling contribution in the final win over Ireland with his early score and try-saving tackle on Stockdale.

May makes the shortlist after finishing the top try-scorer in the championship with six tries, including a first half hat-trick against France.

Curry completes the list after a breakthrough campaign with tries against Wales and Scotland.