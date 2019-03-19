Jersey Reds sign Luc Jones, Daniel Richardson and George Spencer

Luc Jones played three times as a replacement in the Premiership for Harlequins during the 2016-17 season and started that season's Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final loss to Exeter

Jersey Reds have announced three new signings for the 2019-20 season.

The Championship club are bringing in scrum-half Luc Jones, prop Daniel Richardson and centre George Spencer.

Jones, 25, is an ex-Wales Under-20 player who has spent time at Richmond, Harlequins and the Dragons, while Richardson, 22, joins from Rotherham.

Spencer, who is 20, was born in England but moved to Cape Town aged four before back moving to Europe last year and playing for Scotland Under-19s.

"There are still a few remaining slots to finalise for next season, but I'm really happy with the progress," said director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"Planning will continue behind the scenes, but the immediate priority is on a strong finish to the current season - we have five very important league games ahead of us in the coming weeks."

Jersey squad confirmed until at least end of 2019-20 season:

Nick Selway, Charlie Maddison, Leeroy Atalifo, Alec Clarey Roy Godfrey, Harry Morley, Zei Alexis, Jerry Sexton, Charlie Beckett, Max Argyle, Rory Bartle, Conor Joyce, Jake Upfield, Kyle Hatherell Janco Venter, Will Homer, Liam Howley, Aaron Penberthy, Apakuki Ma'afu, Mark Best, Koch Marx, James Newey, Jack Stapley, Auguy Slowik, Leroy Van Dam, Luc Jones, Daniel Richardson, George Spencer.