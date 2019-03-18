Greg Peterson: Newcastle sign United States lock on two-year deal

Greg Peterson
Greg Peterson was part of the USA squad at the 2015 World Cup

United States lock Greg Peterson will join Newcastle Falcons in the summer.

The 27-year-old, who has won 22 caps for his country, has agreed a two-year deal at Kingston Park and will move from French side Bordeaux-Begles.

The 6'7" Australian-born forward previously spent three seasons with Glasgow Warriors and has also had a spell at Leicester Tigers.

"Greg is a big line-out option for a rapidly-improving USA national side," Newcastle boss Dean Richards said.

