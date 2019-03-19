Michele Campagnaro: Harlequins sign Wasps centre for 2019-20 season

Michele Campagnaro has 42 Italy caps and can also play as a winger

Harlequins have signed Italy centre Michele Campagnaro from Premiership rivals Wasps for next season.

The 26-year-old has played seven times for Wasps since joining them in December from Exeter, where he won the Premiership title in 2016-17.

He broke his foot on international duty during the Six Nations, and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

"Joining Harlequins is a very exciting move for me and I am looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website: "He is a fantastic talent, powerful through contact and will give us even more of an attacking threat next season."

Campagnaro will join Argentina internationals Santiago Garcia Botta and Martin Landajo at the Twickenham Stoop next season, but the trio are hoping to feature in this autumn's World Cup before arriving.