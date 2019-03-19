Scarlets: Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens and Rob Evans agree new deals

Scarlets trio Jonathan Davies, Rob Evans and Ken Owens have all agreed contract extensions

Wales Grand Slam winners Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens and Rob Evans have agreed new contracts with Scarlets.

All three both played in Wales' 25-7 win against Ireland on 16 March and were key members of the Scarlets side that won the Pro12 in 2017.

"I am delighted that Rob, Ken and Jon have re-signed for the Scarlets," said coach Wayne Pivac.

"They have been a big part of our success in recent years. It is great news for the Scarlets."

Regional captain Owens and centre Davies, 30, are both British and Irish Lions, with Davies named man of the series as the Lions drew 1-1 with New Zealand in 2017.

Evans, 26, has made 35 appearances for Wales, including four during the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam campaign.

"I could not be happier to be staying with the Scarlets," said Davies, who has played 154 matches for the Scarlets since making his debut in August 2006.

"I am excited about the end of the season and having spoken to our new coach Brad (Mooar), excited about what is to come."

Hooker Owens, 32, has been captain since 2014, and made his 64th appearance for Wales against Ireland.

The announcement comes two weeks after a proposed merger of Ospreys and Scarlets collapsed.