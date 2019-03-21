Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints

England centre Manu Tuilagi signed a new contract with Leicester last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester welcome back five of their England internationals for the derby match against Northampton as they make seven changes from the defeat by Sale.

Manu Tuilagi is joined in the Tigers' starting line-up by Jonny May, George Ford, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole on their return from Six Nations duties.

Saints make eight changes from the XV which won the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Half-backs Dan Biggar and Cobus Reinach return while Francois van Wyk and James Fish are back in the front row.

Flankers Jamie Gibson and Heinrich Brussow come into the Northampton pack, while centre Rory Hutchinson and winger Tom Collins also start.

Tigers also have scrum-half Sam Harrison and flanker Brendon O'Connor back after injury.

Guy Thompson moves to number eight in the absence of Sione Kalamafoni, who starts a three-game ban following his red card against Sale.

Northampton are seventh in the Premiership table, three points and three places above Leicester, but have lost their past two league matches and were beaten in the reverse fixture at Twickenham in October.

Leicester: Olowofela; Aspland-Robinson, Tuilagi, Eastmond, May; Ford, Harrison; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Thompson.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Heyes, Wells, Fitzgerald, White, Toomua, Owen.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Fish, Hill, Moon, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Brussow, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Marshall, Waller, Franks, Craig, Wood, Mitchell, Kellaway, Furbank.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

