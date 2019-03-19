Josh Adams: Wales wing to join Cardiff Blues from Worcester Warriors

Josh Adams has made 11 appearances for Wales

Josh Adams is to join Cardiff Blues from Worcester after a breakthrough season with Wales.

The 23-year-old scored three tries as Warren Gatland's team clinched the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Adams' move to a Welsh region means he will still be available for international selection.

If he had stayed in England, Adams would have fallen foul of a rule which stops players with fewer than 60 caps based outside Wales being selected.

The rule had not previously applied to Adams because he was not offered a contract in Wales before his move to Worcester from Llanelli RFC in 2015.

He is among four Wales players shortlisted for the Six Nations player of the tournament award, along with Alun Wyn Jones, Hadleigh Parkes and Liam Williams.

"It is great to be returning to Wales and I cannot wait to link up with Cardiff Blues next season," said Adams.

"I will always be grateful to Worcester Warriors for giving me the opportunity to become a professional player and I have loved my time at Sixways.

"But to play for Wales I need to play in Wales and Cardiff Blues is the best fit for me. I'm really looking forward to the next chapter at Cardiff Arms Park."

Adams has scored 34 tries in 59 appearances for Worcester.

He was the Aviva Premiership's joint-top scorer in 2017-18 with 13 tries and 17 in all competitions and scooped both the Warriors' Young Player and Player of the Year awards.

"In every Test he's played for Wales he's been outstanding," Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Sport.

"He's established himself on the international stage and as a regular in that Welsh team."

Blues' head coach John Mulvihill believes it is a significant signal of intent.

"It's an exciting signing for the region and demonstrates our strong rugby ambition going forward," he said.