Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Exeter will secure themselves a top four finish if they can beat Bath at Sandy Park on Sunday.

Exeter make four changes with England backs Jack Nowell and Henry Slade starting, while Nic White plays at scrum-half and Harry Williams comes in after playing twice in the Six Nations.

Joe Cokanasiga is back in Bath's side after impressing with England and Jamie Roberts returns in the midfield.

Lock Elliott Stooke plays after time with England while Tom Ellis starts.

On Exeter's bench, Wales Grand Slam winner Tomas Francis and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie come in alongside Scotland lock Sam Skinner.

Bath are captained by scrum-half Will Chudley, who is making his first return to Sandy Park since leaving for The Rec last summer.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Bath are the team that we've probably got the worst record against in the Premiership.

"It took us a long time to beat Bath, we may have had some pretty good results against them in the last couple of seasons, but that's been it really, it's not been something that's been there for us as a given for quite a long time.

"They had an extremely good win a couple of weeks ago against Saracens, they've got some real ambitions to be heading up the table and it's going to be a firm pitch, it's going to be pretty fast, a sell-out crowd and two rested up teams to a degree, so it's going to be a real ding-dong battle."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Exeter are top of the pops at the moment, they're going really well and they've got a good system and we've got an opportunity to go down there and try and get a win.

"They're a quality team, you can see they've got good players who are well coached, and they're a really good outfit and they don't look like they're slowing down.

"I just see it as a great challenge, not only at a coaching level to put a strategy in place, but the players are really looking forward to it and we showed against Saracens what we can do to good sides."

Exeter: Cordero; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Keast, Francis, Lees, Skinner, Maunder, Simmonds, Hill

Bath: Homer; Cokanasiga, Joseph; Roberts, McConnochie; Priestland, Chudley (capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Stooke, Ewels, Ellis, Louw, Mercer

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Perenise, Douglas, Underhill, Fotuali'i, Burns, Clark

