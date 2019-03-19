Glasgow Warriors: Alex Allan & D'Arcy Rae sign new deals

Alex Allan & Darcy Rae

Scotland props Alex Allan and D'Arcy Rae have signed two-year extensions to their Glasgow Warriors contracts.

Loose-head Allan, 26, has made 88 appearances since joining from Edinburgh in 2014, and tight-head Rae, 24, has played 59 times since 2015.

Allan won two of his eight Scotland caps during this year's Six Nations, and Rae made his debut against Ireland.

"Both are well-liked and it's great that they're sticking around," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"Alex is a really dynamic prop who is equally as comfortable in the loose as he is at set piece and D'Arcy has played some big games for us this season."

Warriors face the Cheetahs at Scotstoun in the Pro14 on Saturday before facing Saracens in the Champions Cup a week later.