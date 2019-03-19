Luke Morgan: Wales wing signs Ospreys contract extension

Luke Morgan represented the Ospreys as a teenager before embarking on his sevens career

Wales wing Luke Morgan has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him with the Ospreys until 2021.

The 26-year-old from Bridgend is Wales Sevens all time top try and points scorer with 131 tries, and he won his first rugby union cap against Scotland in November.

He is also the Ospreys top try scorer this season with nine to date.

"It's nice to finally get pen to paper and I'm really excited about the future now," said Morgan.

"The way the season started my profile shot up rapidly and I know that the pressure is on me to not just hit that level every time but to keep improving and this is the right place for that."