Glen Young: Harlequins to bring in Newcastle second row in the summer

Glen Young has been at Newcastle Falcons for almost seven years

Newcastle second-row Glen Young will join Harlequins in the summer.

The 24-year-old former Scotland Under-20 forward has been at Kingston Park since he was in the academy.

He started five of the Falcons' Champions Cup matches this season, but has only played twice in the Premiership for Dean Richards' side

He is the second lock to leave the Premiership's bottom club this week after Exeter announced they had agreed a deal to sign Will Witty.

Quins have not disclosed the length of the contract Young has agreed.

"Glen is an incredibly promising talent and we are looking forward to having him as part of our squad as we look to build on the early momentum we have earned to date," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"He has impressed us with his playing performances and we were delighted that he is the kind of self-effacing character we are looking for.

"He is hungry, energetic and is desperate to improve. He loves line-outs and will add real awareness and acumen to our calling systems and structures."

Young is the fifth signing announced this week by Quins for next season following Wales hooker Scott Baldwin, Italy centre Michele Campagnaro and Argentina's Martin Landajo and Santiago Garcia Botta.