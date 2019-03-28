European Champions Cup: Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV to play Saracens

Ali Price
Ali Price scored for Glasgow in their loss to Saracens at Allianz Park in January
European Champions Cup quarter-finals: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors
Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors can reach their first-ever European Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday.

To do that, Dave Rennie's side must beat the mighty Saracens, two-time kings of Europe and the reigning English Premiership champions.

Who are the men to subdue Saracens? Pick your XV below.

Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV

Pick your starting XV for this weekend's game

