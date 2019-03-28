European Champions Cup: Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV to play Saracens

From the section

Ali Price scored for Glasgow in their loss to Saracens at Allianz Park in January

European Champions Cup quarter-finals: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors can reach their first-ever European Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday.

To do that, Dave Rennie's side must beat the mighty Saracens, two-time kings of Europe and the reigning English Premiership champions.

Who are the men to subdue Saracens? Pick your XV below.