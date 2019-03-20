Ospreys: Cory Allen agrees new two-year contract

Cory Allen has scored three tries in six appearances for Wales

Wales international Cory Allen has agreed a two-year deal with Ospreys.

The 26-year-old centre has scored five tries in 19 matches this season having joined the Swansea region from Cardiff Blues in 2017.

He made the latest of his six Wales appearances in the summer of 2017 and is enjoying a run of form after overcoming a series of injuries.

Allen has also represented Wales at U18 and U20 and in sevens.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke praised Allen's consistency.

"Cory has been one of our most consistent performers this season so this new contract is richly deserved," he said.

"It's clear that there is more to come from Cory, who we believe has the potential to be a really big player for us in the future so this is fantastic news for Ospreys Rugby."