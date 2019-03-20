Willis Halaholo eyes Wales selection after new Cardiff Blues deal

Willis Halaholo has formed a successful Blues centre partnership with former Hurricanes teammate Rey Lee-Lo

Willis Halaholo has his sights on Wales selection after signing a long-term contract to remain with Cardiff Blues.

The 28-year-old centre made his debut for the region in 2016 and has gone on to score 13 tries in 57 appearances.

Halaholo, who grew up in Auckland and represented Tonga at under-20 level, qualifies for Wales under residency next season.

"I'm really happy to sign," he said, "the welcome I have received since I arrived here has been awesome."

"My family absolutely love it... this has definitely become our home and I'm really excited about what the future holds," he said.

"We showed our potential last season by winning the European Challenge Cup and with so many exciting young players we can continue building and improving."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: "Willis is such an exciting player, who has shown what he is capable of with big moments in big matches.

"He qualifies for Wales in the autumn and is looking forward to a massive off-season to take himself to the next level and put himself in the frame for selection."