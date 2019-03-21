Jarrod Evans (L) and Gareth Anscombe are Blues and Wales rivals and colleagues

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport website

Wales Grand Slam winner Gareth Anscombe returns for Cardiff Blues at full-back against Scarlets on Friday while Josh Navidi also starts.

Anscombe's Wales rival Jarrod Evans, who was unused in the Six Nations, is named at 10 by Cardiff Blues.

Scarlets' Wales stars Ken Owens, Rob Evans and Gareth Davies are set to make their Scarlets' returns off the bench.

Leigh Halfpenny, Rhys Patchell, Wyn Jones and Samson Lee start for Scarlets long with fit-again James Davies.

Blues also include Wales squad men Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, fit-again Tomos Williams.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies is rested while Jake Ball - a replacement in Wales' title winner against Ireland - has a foot injury.

Another Wales Six Nations squad member, Steff Evans, is a Scarlets replacement.

James Davies returns at open-side to start his bid for a Wales recall after a foot injury suffered against Blues in December.

The match is crucial to each team's hopes of making the play-offs.

Blues sit fourth in Conference A, level on points, but a place below Connacht while Scarlets have four points to make up on third-placed Ulster in Conference B with Edinburgh also in contention in fifth.

Ken Owens and Rob Evans celebrate Wales' Grand Slam

Blues boss John Mulvihill said: "It's great to be able to include all of our Wales internationals following a hugely successful Six Nations.

"They will have no problem getting themselves up for a Welsh derby and we are all hugely motivated for this crucial fixture."

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac said: "It stacks up for a massive derby.

"The team that gets success goes a long way towards getting a place in the play-offs in either conference so there is a lot to play for and interesting with both squads welcoming back players from the Six Nations. It is going to be a tight affair."

Cardiff Blues: G Anscombe; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, A Summerhill; J Evans, T Williams; R Gill, K Dacey (capt), D Arhip, J Turnbull, R Thornton, J Navidi, O Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements:E Lewis, R Carre, D Lewis, S Davies, S Lewis-Hughes, L Williams, H Millard, M Morgan.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Kieron Fonotia (capt), Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas; Rhys Patchell, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Marc Jones, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Josh Macleod, James Davies, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Will Boyde, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Steff Evans.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy, Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)