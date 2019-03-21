Rob Miller: Wasps utility back signs new deal

Rob Miller joined Wasps from Sale in 2014

Utility back Rob Miller has signed a new deal at Premiership side Wasps.

Miller, 29, is predominantly a full-back but can also fill in at fly-half as back up to Lima Sopoaga, Jimmy Gopperth and Billy Searle.

The ex-Newcastle and Sale back has made 16 appearances this season and scored a total of 19 tries in 98 matches for Dai Young's men.

"Rob is a player you can always count on to play a role in the team," director of rugby Young said.

"The culture is something that is very important here at Wasps and Rob is a fantastic character around the place."