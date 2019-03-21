Dragons: Lewis Evans and Matthew Screech extend contracts

In addition to his playing duties, Lewis Evans has joined the coaching team for Dragons under-18s

Dragons forwards Lewis Evans and Matthew Screech have extended their contracts with the region for another two years.

A former captain, Evans, 31, is the region's record appearance holder with 225 outings since his 2006 debut.

Screech, 26, joined the Dragons in 2013-14, and has made 119 appearances.

"Retaining Lewis and Matthew with their experience will prove invaluable during the Rugby World Cup," said head coach Ceri Jones.

"Lewis is a leader on and off the pitch, born in the region and a true stalwart, so it's great for Lewis and the Dragons to keep him as a player and develop him as a coach for the future.

"Screech brings excellent work rate around the park and physical presence at set piece, at 26 he is a player coming into his prime."