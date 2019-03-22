Brett Herron: Harlequins sign fly-half from Championship side Jersey Reds

Brett Herron's last try for Jersey was this spectacular effort against Doncaster Knights on 1 March

Harlequins have signed ex-Ulster and England Under-19 fly-half Brett Herron from Jersey Reds for next season.

The 23-year-old joined the island side at the start of this season and has scored six tries and kicked 71 points in the second-tier Championship.

Herron previously played six Pro 12 games and one Champions Cup tie for Ulster during the 2016-17 season after spending time at Bath as a youngster.

"Brett is a great talent," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"He has been a key player for Jersey Reds and impressed us with his performance last summer in our pre-season fixture.

"He is a well balanced player whose game management caught our attention and he has been progressing nicely in a competitive league," he told the club website.