Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons (Sat)

Ospreys Nicky Smith, Adam Beard, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin helped Wales win the Grand Slam

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru online and the BBC Sport website

Ospreys have named five Wales Grand Slam winners to host Dragons in the Pro14 on Saturday, but Alun Wyn Jones and George North are ruled out by injury.

Wales open-side Justin Tipuric leads Ospreys in a pack including lock Adam Beard and prop Nicky Smith.

Scrum-half Aled Davies and centre Owen Watkin are in the backs.

Dragons include their Wales Grand Slam winners Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright in their back-row.

The visitors are without Wales rib-blow victim Elliott Dee at hooker, but include Max Williams at lock for his first Pro14 start.

Visiting fly-half Jason Tovey needs three points to reach 1,000 for Dragons.

Wales captain Jones, named as the player of the Six Nations, has a knee injury from the title win against Ireland while George North's hand problem keeps him out.

North was forced off early against Ireland while Jones recovered from a knee injury soon after.

Ospreys are eight points off the play-offs in Conference A and can still climb above Cardiff Blues and Connacht, who are level on points in third and fourth place respectively in the table.

Dragons are bottom of Conference B and travel to Swansea having lost Wales wing Hallam Amos to Cardiff Blues for next season.

The game is the first at home for Ospreys since a tumultuous Six Nations period in which a merger with Scarlets for 2019-20 was ruled out.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "It's been a tough couple of months on and off the field but the boys and management have held firm and remained committed.

"Our last game at home for the season gives us the opportunity to show what we stand for as a team and how much we appreciate the backing of our supporters, friends and families. It's also an opportunity for everyone to show what the Ospreys mean to them.

"The returning internationals from the magnificent Grand Slam success have given everyone an added boost and confidence."

Dragons boss Ceri Jones said: "We will need to replicate the physicality we produced when we beat them in December and ensure our accuracy is good then we feel we can get a positive result.

"Having some of our Wales contingent certainly back adds to us and we look forward to seeing them build on recent performances

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Cory Allen, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Luke Price, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten , Jordan Lay, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Sam Cross, Matthew Aubrey, Sam Davies, Luke Morgan.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos, Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (capt), Leon Brown, Max Williams, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Lennon Greggains, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies, Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)

