Edinburgh: Mike Willemse and Nick Haining to arrive in summer

Mike Willemse has signed a two-year deal with Edinburgh

Edinburgh have signed South African hooker Mike Willemse and Bristol Bears back-row Nick Haining.

Both arrive on two-year deals at the end of the season, with Willemse joining from fellow Pro14 side Southern Kings.

The duo are the first two of five signings to be announced by the capital club on "Magic Monday."

"I'm ecstatic to be joining such a prestigious club with a rich history," Willemse, 26, said.

Head coach Richard Cockerill welcomed the double signing and expects both to make a big impact.

"Mike has a lot of experience in Super Rugby," Cockerill said. "He's a very competent hooker that plays in the style of Stuart Mclnally.

"He's all-action, very good over the ball and extremely dynamic. He will push everybody to the next level."

Willemse, who played for South Africa at Under-20 level, joined Southern Kings in 2017 and has made 36 appearances for the Port Elizabeth outfit, scoring five tries.

Back-row Haining, 28, moved to Bristol in summer 2017 from Jersey Reds and has one try from his seven Premiership matches this season.

"Nick is someone I've been looking at for a while," Cockerill added. "He's Australian, but Scottish qualified. He's a very good player and keen to try to push himself into the national squad."