Dan Frost and John Stevens: Cornish Pirates forwards agree new contracts

John Stevens came up through the Pirates academy and spent time on loan at Redruth before making the first team at the Mennaye

Cornish Pirates forwards Dan Frost and John Stevens have signed new deals with the Championship club.

Stevens, 24, has signed a two-year contract after establishing himself in the side over the past two seasons.

The son of former British Lions, England and Pirates prop Brian 'Stack' Stevens, the back-row has played 62 times for the Penzance-based club.

Ex-England Under-18 hooker Frost, now 21, has agreed a one-year deal, having first signed at the end of last season.