European Challenge Cup: Sale v Connacht

USA international AJ MacGinty spent a year with Connacht before joining Sale in 2016

European Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale fly-half AJ MacGinty returns as the Sharks take on his former club Connacht in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

Sam James moves to centre, in place of the injured James O'Connor, while Josh Beaumont shifts to number eight.

Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht XV after featuring in all of Ireland's games at the Six Nations.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion start in the half-backs, having both come off the bench in the win over Benetton.

Darragh Leader is named at full-back while winger Niyi Adeolokun makes his first start since picking up an arm injury in November.

Props Peter McCabe and Dominic Robertson-McCoy join captain Tom McCartney in the front row.

The two sides meet for the third time this season after Sale finished top of Pool Three, ahead of the Irish province on bonus points.

The Sharks have won five of the previous six meetings between the clubs, with Connacht triumphing 20-18 in their most recent encounter in January.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, Janse van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Jones, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Tarus, Strauss, B Curry, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

Connacht: Leader; Adeolokun, Godwin, Aki, Kelleher; Carty, Marmion; McCabe, McCartney (capt), Robertson-McCoy, Cannon, Thornbury, Masterson, Connolly, Boyle.

Replacements: Heffernan, Buckley, Bealham, Maksymiw, Copeland, Blade, Daly, Fitzgerald.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra).