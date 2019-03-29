European Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Harlequins ran in seven tries when they beat Worcester 47-33 in the Premiership in February

European Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester winger Bryce Heem returns for the all-English European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Harlequins.

He missed the win at Bristol to attend the birth of his daughter but is in the side along with Duncan Weir, who starts at fly-half in place of Jono Lance.

Harlequins make six changes after their defeat by Saracens, as centre Alofa Alofa and winger Cadan Murley start.

Props Lewis Boyce and Will Collier, lock George Merrick and flanker Renaldo Bothma all come into the pack.

Worcester have five changes in the pack with Gareth Milasinovich starting at tight-head prop, Darren Barry and Pierce Phillips renewing their second row partnership and Carl Kirwan and Matt Cox recalled in the back row.

Scotland flanker Cornell du Preez could make his comeback from a fractured larynx from the bench.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury just five minutes into his Warriors debut against Wasps in September in an accidental collision with Joe Launchbury.

Worcester last reached this stage in 2009 when they beat Brive 29-18 that day, only for Mike Ruddock's side to then lose to another French side, Bourgoin, in the semi-finals.

Harlequins hold the record for the most Challenge Cup final victories, having won the trophy three times - in 2001, 2004 and against Stade Francais in 2011.

England trio Danny Care, Mike Brown and Chris Robshaw were all part of that victorious side eight years ago.

Worcester are seven places and 17 points behind Quins in the Premiership table, but have won their past three home league games against their south-west London opponents.

Worcester: Pennell; Howe, Te'o, Mills (capt), Heem; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Milasinovich, Barry, Phillips, Kirwan, Lewis, Cox.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Kerrod, Kitchener, Du Preez, Heaney, Van Breda, Venter.

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Alofa, Tapuai, Chisholm; Smith, Care; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Merrick, Horwill (co-capt), Bothma, Robshaw (co-capt), Clifford.

Replacements: Crumpton, Auterac, Ibuanopke, Glynn, Luamanu, Hidalgo-Clyne, Catrakilis, Saili.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra).