European Challenge Cup: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

Centre Tusi Pisi will make his first Bristol appearance since January

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 12:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make eight changes from the side which suffered defeat by Worcester for their European Challenge Cup quarter-final away to La Rochelle.

In the backline, Tusi Pisi is back for his first outing since January, while Ian Madigan and Andy Uren also return.

Yann Thomas and Harry Thacker come into the front row and Aly Muldowney starts after recovering from a knee injury.

Flanker Dan Thomas and number eight Nick Haining are selected in the back row.

The Bears finished second in Pool Four - three points behind the French side, who are seventh in the French Top 14 table.

La Rochelle won 35-22 at Bristol in December, but the Bears exacted revenge a week later with a 13-3 victory at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

La Rochelle: Rattez; Roudil, Doumayrou, Aguillon, Andreu; West, Goillot; Priso, Orioli, Atonio, Sazy, Tanguy, Liebenberg, Alldritt, Vito (capt).

Replacements: Bourgarit, Aouf, Joly, Leroux, Kieft, Berjon, Sinzelle, Veivuke.

Bristol Bears: O'Conor; Morahan, Piutau (capt), Pisi, Pincus; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Thiede, Muldowney, Vui, Luatua, Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Lay, Armstrong, Holmes, Smith, Randall, Sheedy, Daniels.

Referee: John Lacey (Ire).