European Challenge Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints

Courtney Lawes has won 71 international caps for England

European Challenge Cup Venue: Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Courtney Lawes starts for Northampton for the first time since January as they face Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The flanker has recovered from a calf injury he picked up on England duty and is one of four changes from the side which beat Leicester last Friday.

Lewis Ludlam joins Lawes in the back row, while club captain Alex Waller comes into the front row.

George Furbank starts at full-back in the only change in the back line.

Saints finished second in Pool One, nine points behind Clermont.

The French side, who are second in the Top 14, won both pool meetings this season - triumphing 41-20 at Franklin's Gardens in October and 48-40 at home in January.

Northampton are aiming to progress into their first European semi-final since 2014, but have nine players absent because of injuries.

Clermont Auvergne: Nanai-Williams; Penaud, Betham, Naqalevu, Raka; Lopez, Parra (capt), Falgoux, Kayser, Slimani, Timani, Jedrasiak, Yato, Iturria, Lee.

Replacements: Ulugia, Kakabadze, Simutoga, Lapandry, Fischer, Laidlaw, Tuicuvu, Grosso.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (capt), Fish, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Franks, Gibson, Brussow, Mitchell, Tuala, Burrell.

Referee: George Clancy (Ire)