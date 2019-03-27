Jamal Ford-Robinson: Prop to leave Northampton Saints at end of season

Jamal Ford-Robinson's only Premiership appearance this season came as a replacement against former side Bristol earlier this month

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old tight-head moved to Franklin's Gardens from Bristol at the start of last season, having previously played for Cornish Pirates.

He played 21 times for Saints in 2017-18, but injuries have restricted him to just two appearances this term.

"Jamal remains focused on giving his best for the club for the remainder of this season," director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.