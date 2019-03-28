Northampton Saints sign Ryan Olowofela, Lewis Bean and Karl Garside

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the Olowofelas: England's rugby twins

Northampton Saints have signed Ryan Olowofela, Lewis Bean and Karl Garside for the 2019-20 campaign.

Winger Olowofela, 20, came through Leicester's academy but left in 2017 to play with England Sevens.

Lock Bean, 26, has been on two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the Army and has been on loan at Worcester.

Tight-head prop Garside, 21, has already made four appearances for Saints after making his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in October.

"Ryan, Lewis and Karl are obviously very different players, but we believe they are great acquisitions for us and are confident all three will make a significant impact next year," said director of rugby Chris Boyd.

Garside and Bean have been training full-time with Northampton while playing for Moseley and Ampthill respectively.