European Champions Cup: Henderson fit to play but Sexton ruled out

European Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Iain Henderson has been passed fit to play for Ulster in their Champions Cup quarter-final but Johnny Sexton has been ruled out by injury for Leinster.

Henderson has overcome a knee problem, with fellow injury doubts Darren Cave and Marty Moore also named in the starting line-up for Saturday's game.

Michael Lowry plays at full-back, with internationals Jacob Stockdale, Rory Best and Jordi Murphy all returning.

Ross Byrne starts for Leinster at fly-half, but Rob Kearney is on the bench.

Byrne comes in for injured Ireland international Sexton after sitting out last week's Pro14 defeat by Edinburgh.

Kearney's absence from the starting team sees Jordan Larmour preferred at full-back, with Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings for the Dublin clash.

James Lowe is not included in the match-day squad as the European champions are only permitted to field two 'overseas' players under the tournament rules.

Prop Jack McGrath again misses out on selection as Ed Byrne provides cover for Cian Healy, who returns from international duty along with fellow Ireland forwards Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan.

Fit-again Dan Leavy is chosen among the replacements, with captain Rhys Ruddock alongside Sean O'Brien and Jack Conan in the back row.

Robbie Henshaw, Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier are all absent for the holders.

For Ulster, Henderson has recovered from the sprained knee he sustained in Ireland's Six Nations win over France on 10 March, while Moore (concussion) and Cave (ribs) have also overcome their injuries.

Centre Luke Marshall takes a place on the bench even though he has not played a game this season following the cruciate ligament injury he suffered last May.

Marshall is called into action as Will Addison, Louis Ludik and Craig Gilroy are unavailable through injury.

James Hume fractured an ankle in training last week which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The last-eight encounter at the Aviva Stadium, is the first time these two Irish provinces have met in the knockout phase of the competition since contesting the Heineken Cup final at Twickenham in May 2012.

Leinster: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt), S O'Brien, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, M Kearney, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, R Kearney.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, A O'Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, L Marshall, A Kernohan.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)