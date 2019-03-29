European Champions Cup: McInally returns to lead Edinburgh against Munster

Stuart McInally sat out Edinburgh's bonus-point Pro14 win over Leinster last week

European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v Munster Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live extra & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Stuart McInally returns to captain Edinburgh in Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster.

The hooker was rested for the visit of Leinster last week having started all five of Scotland's Six Nations fixtures and skippered the national team in two.

Darcy Graham shifts from wing to full-back with Blair Kinghorn injured and Damien Hoyland comes into the backline.

Munster restore their captain Peter O'Mahony to the starting line-up in one of 11 changes from the win over Zebre.

The flanker, like McInally, had been rested after the Six Nations.

Fly-half Joey Carbery returns to Murrayfield where he starred for Ireland in their victory over Scotland last month, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Fellow Ireland internationals Andrew Conway and Keith Earls start on the wings with Mike Haley at full-back. Chris Farrell is selected alongside Rory Scannell in the centres with British and Irish Lion Conor Murray back in the side to partner Carbery.

Johann van Graan opts for an all-new front-row of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan. Jean Kleyn and breakdown specialist Tadhg Beirne form the lock pairing, with Jack O'Donoghue and powerhouse number eight CJ Stander completing the back-row.

Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh are aiming for just their second semi-final appearance by beating the two-time European champions.

Lock Grant Gilchrist and centre Chris Dean also return to the home XV after last Friday's bonus-point triumph over Leinster.

Scotland captain John Barclay continues on the blind-side flank after making his comeback from a 10-month injury lay-off against the province, and joins a formidable back-row unit with Hamish Watson and Viliame "Bill" Mata.

"We're going to enjoy the contest and see if we're good enough to do it. We'll try and out-Munster Munster, as we're two sides that play quite similar rugby," Cockerill said.

"If we get it right we'll beat them - we've got to front up in these big games. We'll be well prepared, have a lot of belief in what we do and we're coming here to win."

Edinburgh: Graham; Hoyland, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Barclay, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Bradbury, Ritchie, Shiel, Hickey, Bennett.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Beirne, O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, Loughman, Archer, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Bleyendaal, Goggin.