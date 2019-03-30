Tyrrells Premier 15s: Record crowd sees Quins into play-offs
Harlequins sealed a home Premier 15s semi-final with a 62-0 win over Gloucester Hartpury, in front of a record crowd.
The attendance of 4,837 at The Stoop is the most for a UK women's club game, exceeding the 4,542 who watched the team take on rivals Richmond last year.
"To have nearly 5,000 people here for a women's club match is incredible," said Quins head coach Gary Street.
Hooker Davinia Catlin scored two of the team's nine tries.
Harlequins will play Loughborough Lightning, who beat Richmond 46-0 in their final regular-season outing, in the semi-finals.
England internationals Carys Williams (2), Emily Scarratt, Sarah Hunter and Katy Daley-McLean all scored tries in Loughborough's victory.
Lightning finished third in the table, five points off second-placed Harlequins.
Saracens, already guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish, completed the regular season with a 64-0 win over Firwood Waterloo at Allianz Park.
Wing Lotte Clapp scored a hat-trick before half-time, while fellow England internationals Sarah McKenna and Hannah Botterman were also on the scoresheet.
Wasps, who will face Saracens in the semi-finals, claimed a 25-17 victory against Bristol Bears.
Scrum-half Claudia Macdonald arguably scored the try of the day as she grabbed an overthrown line-out and covered 80 metres to score.
Red Roses wing Abigail Dow added a second try and England team-mate Sarah Bern scored the third.
Worcester Valkyries backed up their maiden league win last week with another, beating Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 26-20.
England hooker Lark Davies and captain Lisa Campbell crossed to give Worcester an early lead, but the hosts then had to withstand a Sharks fightback.
Accurate kicking from Meg Goddard ensured the Valkyries came away with a narrow victory.