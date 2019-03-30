Dave Rennie: Glasgow coach says Champions Cup loss at Saracens a 'tough watch'

Saracens' Brad Barritt races in for one of Saracens' seven tries

Glasgow's Champions Cup quarter-final hammering at the hands of Saracens was "tough to watch", said head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors shipped seven tries in their 56-27 defeat at Allianz Park, their third loss to Saracens this season.

Rennie bemoaned his side's errors as they were put to the sword.

"When you get to the big occasion, you need to front and perform better than we did," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"We needed everyone to be on song but we made too many errors, especially kicking errors. We got dominated field position-wise and [there were] too many soft defensive efforts."

Glasgow made the perfect start when scrum-half Ali Price scored after just two minutes, but Saracens responded almost instantly through Wales international Liam Williams and never looked back.

"I thought we defended well straight after [Price's try] and we got a turnover - and then Adam [Hastings] threw an offload that ended up down our end of the field and they scored not long after," Rennie said.

"You can't give a good side like Saracens opportunities - and we gave them plenty."

Having come away with a narrow 13-3 loss in the first meeting with Saracens this season at Scotstoun, Glasgow have conceded 94 points on their last two visits to Allianz Park.

Lock Scott Cummings went off with a head injury in the first half and fellow second-row Tim Swinson was stretchered off with an ankle problem, which Rennie says "doesn't look too good".

They have three regular season games left in the Pro14 and sit top of Conference A, with Ulster up next at Scotstoun on Friday.