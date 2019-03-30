WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

29/30 March, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Caldicot 25 - 10 Newport HSOB

Croesyceiliog 18 - 34 Blackwood

Monmouth 75 - 10 Abercarn

Pill Harriers 24 - 33 Caerphilly

Senghenydd 19 - 17 Talywain

Ynysddu 29 - 6 Abertillery B G

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 36 - 7 Heol y Cyw

Barry 73 - 12 Llanharan

Cardiff Quins 24 - 54 St Peters

Cilfynydd 26 - 7 Taffs Well

Llanishen 28 - 41 Abercwmboi

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 31 Abercynon

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 27 - 17 Colwyn Bay

COBRA 21 - 3 Nant Conwy II

Dolgellau 62 - 0 Rhyl

Newtown 52 - 21 Abergele

Wrexham 69 - 7 Llanidloes

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 19 - 13 Morriston

Cwmavon 19 - 24 Pencoed

Nantyffyllon 40 - 3 Birchgrove

Nantymoel 6 - 12 Ystradgynlais

Resolven 18 - 17 Porthcawl

Seven Sisters 38 - 24 Taibach

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 59 - 15 Pontarddulais

Pembroke 67 - 7 Loughor

Penclawdd 71 - 14 Tumble

Pontyberem 12 - 24 Fishguard

St Clears 24 - 34 Mumbles

Tycroes 5 - 13 Burry Port

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Deri 36 - 13 Nantyglo

Machen 23 - 17 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 13 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale

Usk 6 - 7 Abertysswg

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 17 - 15 Tylorstown

Gwernyfed 22 - 17 Fairwater

Penarth 52 - 22 Old Illtydians

Penygraig P - P Cefn Coed

Pontyclun 32 - 20 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Treharris 29 - 7 Pentyrch

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 7 - 65 Shotton Steel

Holyhead 45 - 7 Rhosllanerchrugog

Llangefni II 36 - 31 Flint

Machynlleth 74 - 12 Mold II

Pwllheli II 91 - 0 Menai Bridge

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 11 - 21 Swansea Uplands

Abercrave 35 - 17 Glais

Bryncoch 61 - 28 Cwmgors

Penlan 8 - 45 Pyle

Tonmawr 33 - 12 Neath Athletic

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 69 - 3 Neyland

Laugharne 44 - 12 Llanybydder

Milford Haven 43 - 17 Lllangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins 10 - 12 Tregaron

St Davids 13 - 34 Cardigan

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 12 - 64 Llanhilleth

Chepstow 35 - 32 Aberbargoed

Hafodyrynys 15 - 10 St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar 34 - 19 New Panteg

Whitehead 6 - 3 Rhymney

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 17 - 24 Old Penarthians

Glyncoch P - P Canton

Llandaff 41 - 38 Treherbert

Llantwit Major 46 - 17 Llandaff North

Tonyrefail 8 - 21 Wattstown

Ynysowen 22 - 24 St Albans

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 23 - 20 Rhigos

Bryncethin P - P Alltwen

Cwmllynfell 33 - 22 Banwen

Glyncorrwg 45 - 0 Crynant

Pontrhydyfen 18 - 31 Baglan

Pontycymmer 17 - 13 Cefn Cribbwr

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Cefneithin 51 - 10 Bynea

Llandeilo 43 - 15 Amman United

Llandybie 0 - 23 Betws

Llangadog 17 - 17 Trimsaran

Penybanc 12 - 71 Lampeter Town

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Crumlin 13 - 21 Trinant

Malpas 13 - 34 Crickhowell

Trefil 5 - 44 Pontllanfraith

West Mon 14 - 31 Brynithel

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 12 - 43 Maesteg

Ferndale 21 - 31 Brackla

Llanrumney P - P Sully View

Whitchurch 20 - 23 Cardiff Saracens

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 28 - 25 Cwmgwrach

Fall Bay 10 - 42 Furnace United

Pantyffynnon 29 - 47 Pontyates

Pontardawe 43 - 26 Ogmore Vale

South Gower 21 - 13 Penygroes

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Abersychan 10 - 45 Hollybush

Beaufort 16 - 10 Bettws (Newport)

Old Tyleryan 19 - 15 Forgeside

Rhayader 86 - 12 Girling

