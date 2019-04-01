Injured Ireland forward Dan Leavy ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Dan Leavy was stretchered off during Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final win over Ulster

Ireland forward Dan Leavy has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with what his province Leinster describe as "a complex knee ligament injury".

Flanker Leavy, 24, was stretchered off in the 63rd minute of Leinster's 21-18 European Champions Cup semi-final win over Ulster in Dublin on Saturday.

He had replaced fellow international Sean O'Brien just 10 minutes earlier.

Leavy underwent an initial scan on Sunday but Leinster say the injury "needs further assessment this week".

"He has been ruled out for the remainder of this season and into next season to include the Rugby World Cup," Leinster Rugby indicated on Monday.

Leavy had just returned from injury, having taken no part in Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

The Leinster flanker had an outstanding Six Nations campaign last year as Ireland clinched only the country's third Grand Slam.