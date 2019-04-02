TJ Harris: Jersey Reds to sign Wasps hooker in summer

TJ Harris in action for Wasps
TJ Harris has featured seven times for Wasps this season but has only started one game

Championship side Jersey Reds have agreed a deal to sign Wasps hooker TJ Harris this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Wasps in 2017 following a spell in New Zealand with North Otago and stints at Bedford Blues and Nottingham.

The Coventry-born forward becomes Jersey's sixth signing for next season.

Meanwhile, Nick Selway, the Reds' longest-serving player, will step down as a full-time professional player at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has made more than 110 competitive appearances for the club since joining from Cinderford in the summer of 2013, is due to return to the construction industry.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured