TJ Harris: Jersey Reds to sign Wasps hooker in summer
- From the section Rugby Union
Championship side Jersey Reds have agreed a deal to sign Wasps hooker TJ Harris this summer.
The 25-year-old joined Wasps in 2017 following a spell in New Zealand with North Otago and stints at Bedford Blues and Nottingham.
The Coventry-born forward becomes Jersey's sixth signing for next season.
Meanwhile, Nick Selway, the Reds' longest-serving player, will step down as a full-time professional player at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old, who has made more than 110 competitive appearances for the club since joining from Cinderford in the summer of 2013, is due to return to the construction industry.