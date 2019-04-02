Rory Best: Ulster captain set to miss Pro14 trip to Glasgow with ankle injury

Ulster had led before losing to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium

Ulster captain Rory Best has been ruled out of Friday's Pro14 match away to Glasgow Warriors with an ankle injury.

The hooker sustained the injury early in Saturday's 21-18 European Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Leinster.

Best, 36, was clearly emotional as he hobbled off after 16 minutes, before reappearing at full-time wearing a protective boot and using crutches.

The Ireland skipper now faces a fitness race to play for his home province before the end of the season.

He is set to retire from international rugby after this year's World Cup, with a decision yet to be made about his playing future with Ulster beyond this campaign.

Dan McFarland's side, currently second in Conference B, have three games to guarantee their play-offs spot.

After Friday's trip to Glasgow, the province travel to Edinburgh and then host Leinster in Belfast.