Premiership: Sale Sharks v Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Sale make just one change to their starting line-up for the visit of Harlequins as prop WillGriff John returns to their pack.

Joe Jones drops to the bench alongside the returning Valery Morozov.

Fly-half Demetri Catrakilis makes a first Premiership start of the season for Harlequins while Nathan Earle returns on the wing for Ross Chisholm.

Max Crumpton, Kyle Sinckler, Matt Symons and Alex Dombrandt are all recalled in the pack.

Quins in fourth have fallen to back-to-back Premiership defeats having previously won five in a row, while Sale have won their past two home matches in all competitions.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, Janse van Rensburg, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Jones, Strauss, B Curry, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Alofa, Tapuai, Murley; Catrakilis, Care; Boyce, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshow (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Auterac, Swainston, Glynn, Luamanu, Hidalgo-Clyne, Smith, Saili.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

