Mike Ford: New coach convinced Leicester Tigers will avoid relegation

Murphy's the Tigers boss, says Ford

New Leicester coach Mike Ford is sure Tigers will stay in the Premiership despite their precarious position.

Tigers are 10th in the table, just five points above bottom-placed Newcastle Falcons with five matches remaining.

Former England and Ireland coach Ford has initially been brought to Welford Road to work as a senior coach alongside boss Geordan Murphy.

"I don't think it's a big job. I really don't. We are not getting relegated," Ford, 53, told BBC East Midlands Sport.

"I am not being flippant because I know the position we are in, but I also know the players we have got. Give the players a simple game-plan and these players should be able to do the rest."

Ford said final selection in team matters remained "100% with Geordan Murphy" and he was "just here to coach".

He added that seeing several training session had already convinced him the team were not far away from turning things around and that "freshening things up" would help.

"The Premiership is so tough and it's small margins," said the former Saracens, Newcastle, Bath and Toulon head coach.

"Not winning games in the early part of the season and getting on a no-confidence roll, it builds up and builds up and all of a sudden you are in this position.

"It does bear a weight on your shoulders. The first thing is to get confidence back. You have to win, but you get it back on the training field.

"The more experienced I get in coaching, the more I simplify it for the players.

"Players just want a simple plan. Let the world-class players, with a simple plan, put their mark on it."

Tigers host Exeter Chiefs on Saturday before a potentially crucial trip to face Newcastle on 12 April.