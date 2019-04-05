Premiership: Saracens v Newcastle Falcons

Owen Farrell has not featured for Saracens since before the Six Nations, and missed their European Champions Cup win over Glasgow last week because he was attending the birth of his first child

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Owen Farrell returns to captain Saracens, who make eight changes from their Champions Cup win over Glasgow.

Max Malins and Nick Tompkins come into the back line, while Tom Woolstencroft, Vincent Koch, Michael Rhodes, Schalk Burger and Ben Earl return to the pack.

Rodney Ah You makes his Premiership debut for Newcastle in one of four changes from their victory over Sale.

Full-back Alex Tait, Canada international lock Evan Olmstead and number eight Callum Chick all return.

The Falcons are bottom of the table, but have won their past three games and are three points behind 11th-placed Worcester.

Second-placed Saracens are nine points behind leaders Exeter and could secure a play-off spot this weekend if results go their way.

The north London side are unbeaten in 19 home games in all competitions, a run stretching back to February 2018.

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Williams; Farrell (capt), Spencer; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Koch, Itoje, Kruis, Rhodes, Burger, Earl.

Replacements: Tolofua, Adams-Hale, Lamositele, Isiekwe, Clark, Whiteley, Morris, Lewington.

Newcastle: Tait; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood (capt), Takulua; Mulipola, McGuigan, Ah You, Olmstead, Davidson, Graham, Hardie, Chick.

Replacements: Cooper, Lockwood, Wilson, Robinson, Witty, Stuart, Connon, Dunbar.

Referee: Karl Dickson.

