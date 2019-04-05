Premiership: Wasps v Worcester Warriors

Lima Sopoaga was hurt in Wasps' Premiership match against Sale in February

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

New Zealand international Lima Sopoaga has recovered from a fractured hand and will start at fly-half for Wasps against Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

Josh Bassett is back on the wing, with Elliot Daly switching to centre.

After being rested for Worcester's Challenge Cup loss to Harlequins, Wales winger Josh Adams returns for the Warriors' game at the Ricoh Arena.

Scotland's Cornell du Preez is set for his first Premiership appearance since the opening-day loss at Sixways.

Du Preez, who sustained a fractured larynx in a collision with Wasps' Joe Launchbury, came off the bench as Worcester exited the Challenge Cup and is again named among the replacements.

Ted Hill, Marco Mama, Nick Schonert and Anton Bresler are all back from injury for the visitors.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Morris, Hampson, Miller, De Jongh.

Worcester: Pennell; Howe, Te'o, Mills (capt), Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Hill, Lewis, Mama.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Du Preez, Heaney, Venter, Van Breda.

Referee: Matthew Carley

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.