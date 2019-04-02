Scarlets: Sam Lousi joins Welsh region from Hurricanes

Lousi made his Super Rugby debut with Waratahs in Australia

Scarlets have signed second row Sam Lousi from the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old, who joins for the 2019-20 season, has been a regular for the New Zealand Super Rugby side since making his debut in 2017 when he played against the British and Irish Lions.

Lousi is the younger brother of Tonga rugby league forward Sione and played the 13-man code in New Zealand.

The Auckland-born forward is eligible for Tonga and could be selected for the 2019 World Cup.

Lousi had previously played for the Waratahs in Australia and rugby league for the New Zealand Warriors NRL team in his early rugby career.

The Scarlets have already announced Wales Grand Slam winners Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens and Rob Evans have signed new contracts, along with full-back Johnny McNicholl.

"Sam is a great addition to the squad," said Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

"He is a strong, aggressive ball carrier and also possesses the handling skills that fits in with our style of rugby at the Scarlets.

"He has played in a lot of high-profile matches for the Hurricanes and was an ever-present last season."

