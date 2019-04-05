Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs

England winger Jonny May has scored nine tries in 11 appearances for Leicester this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy makes two changes to the side that lost at Northampton, with Matt Toomua starting at full-back for the Tigers.

Mike Fitzgerald joins Mike Williams in the back row, with Brendon O'Connor at number eight.

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs make just one change to the XV which beat Bath and secured a top-four finish with five games to spare.

Australian Ollie Atkins comes in at lock to partner compatriot Dave Dennis.

Exeter have won their past four league games, while Leicester Tigers have only recorded one victory in their past eight matches in all competitions.

Former Bath, England and Ireland coach Mike Ford will be alongside Murphy for the first time since joining the club as a senior coach.

Leicester are 10th in the table, five points above bottom-placed Newcastle Falcons with five matches remaining.

Media playback is not supported on this device Murphy's the Tigers boss, says Ford

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Exeter are a quality side. They've built their game around holding on to the ball and from that point of view, defence is massive.

"You've got to look after some very, very strong players and we know they're not the top side in the Premiership at the moment for no reason.

"Discipline is also going to be key for us. They'll look to maul, scrum and kick for penalties from deep.

"I believe we've got a very strong playing group and we've got an opportunity in the next five games to put things right."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"We've put ourselves in a great position, we've got a great foundation. We've got to look to drive on from here to the end of the season.

"The important thing for us is we're almost at a stage of the season where we've got to focus on ourselves a little bit more, but with an awareness of what the challenges are from different opponents.

"We should have an awareness that Leicester are at home, fighting tooth and nail, people aren't saying very nice things about them and they've got a proud history in this competition.

"There's all kinds of reasons that will make them come out all guns blazing, trying to claim the points."

Leicester: Toomua; May, Tuilagi, Eastmond, Olowofela; Ford, Harrison; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, Williams, O'Connor.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Heyes, Mapapalangi, Thompson, White, Owen, Aspland-Robinson.

Exeter: Cordero; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, Atkins, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Francis, Lonsdale, Capstick, Maunder, Hill, Whitten.

Referee: Thomas Foley.

